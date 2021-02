Acciari (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

This move is retroactive to Feb. 13, so he's eligible to return as soon as this Saturday versus the Red Wings. The 29-year-old was initially given a 7-to-10 day timeline to return after suffering the injury. Once he returns, the 29-year-old will slot into a bottom-six role. He produced 33 hits and no points through the first 12 games.