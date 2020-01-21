Panthers' Noel Acciari: Late hero Monday
Acciari tallied a goal on two shots and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Acciari struck with under six seconds left in the third period, and that goal stood as the game-winner and a back-and-forth affair. The 28-year-old could be in line for hockey's version of the Cy Young award -- he's got 18 goals and just three assists in 45 games this season. Acciari has added 87 hits, 73 shots on goal and 74 blocks as a defensive forward in the midst of a breakout offensive campaign.
