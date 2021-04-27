Acciari (upper body) was minus-2 with three hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.
Acciari was back in the lineup for the first time in 11 days and logged just over 11 minutes of ice time. He's gone without a point in eight consecutive games and has generated more than a single shot on goal in just two of those contests. For the year, Acciari has four goals and seven assists in 37 games, a notable drop from the 20 goals he produced in 66 games a year ago.
