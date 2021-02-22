Acciari is progressing in his recovery but won't be an option against Dallas on Monday after coach John Quenneville told reporters, "We'll know more tomorrow... He's progressing," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

In 12 games this year, Acciari has yet to register a point and has recorded just 14 shots while dishing out 33 hits. Given his limited offensive production, the 29-year-old center shouldn't be expected to garner much more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, even in formats that prioritize defensive stats.