Panthers' Noel Acciari: Not slowing down yet
Acciari scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
Acciari put the Panthers up 4-2 midway through the second period with his 14th goal of the season, continuing his torrid goal-scoring run that began in mid-December. The 28-year-old, who had six goals all of last season, has now lit the lamp nine times in his last eight games and boasts a season shooting percentage (24.1 percent) that is nearly three times higher than his career mark (8.7 percent) entering the year. Ride him while he's hot, no question, but expect regression to come calling before long.
