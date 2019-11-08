Panthers' Noel Acciari: Out next two games
According to coach Joel Quenneville, Acciari (undisclosed) is considered doubtful to play in the Panthers' next two games, but there's a chance he'll be ready to return Tuesday against Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Acciari's absence will test the Panthers' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 18 points in 86 games over the past two campaigns. Another update on the 28-year-old pivot's status should surface prior to Tuesday's clash with the Bruins.
