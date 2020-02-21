Acciari notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Acciari has been streaky with just four points through 12 games in February. The 28-year-old has a career-high 25 points to go with 88 shots, 109 hits and 90 blocks in 58 contests this year. Acciari is being used in a top-six role currently -- that should give him some DFS appeal as well as some added value in deeper, season-long formats.