Acciari scored his first of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Acciari was all alone in front of the net when Colton Sceviour found him with a pass. From there it was all Acciari who turned to face Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevsky before pulling the puck backhand and sending it into the net. Last season was the Rhode Island native's best, scoring 14 points in 72 games.