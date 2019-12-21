Acciari scored a natural hat trick and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

The three goals came in a 3:59 span in the second period, and while the first ended up being the game-winner, the third supplied even more drama -- Acciari got hooked on a short-handed breakaway and wound up receiving his first career penalty shot, which he tucked five-hole on Anton Khudobin. Acciari is only the second player in Panthers franchise history with hat tricks in back-to-back games after Pavel Bure, and a more unlikely candidate for the feat would be hard to find. The 28-year-old came into his first campaign with Florida having scored only 18 career goals in 180 games over four seasons for Boston.