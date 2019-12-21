Panthers' Noel Acciari: Registers second straight hat trick
Acciari scored a natural hat trick and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.
The three goals came in a 3:59 span in the second period, and while the first ended up being the game-winner, the third supplied even more drama -- Acciari got hooked on a short-handed breakaway and wound up receiving his first career penalty shot, which he tucked five-hole on Anton Khudobin. Acciari is only the second player in Panthers franchise history with hat tricks in back-to-back games after Pavel Bure, and a more unlikely candidate for the feat would be hard to find. The 28-year-old came into his first campaign with Florida having scored only 18 career goals in 180 games over four seasons for Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.