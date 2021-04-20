Acciari (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.
Acciari will miss a third straight game Tuesday and the Panthers have yet to release an expected timetable for his return. The 29-year-old forward has picked up 11 points through 36 contests this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Remains unavailable Monday•
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Snaps out of goal funk•
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Supplies two assists•
-
Panthers' Noel Acciari: Sets up both goals in loss•