Acciari recorded three shots, two hits and a block in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

After a surprising offensive breakout last season that saw Acciari score a career-high 20 goals and 27 points, the 29-year-old has not been able to muster any offense through the team's first six games. Most of Acciari's success came when he skated in the top-six last season -- something he is unlikely to do this season with Florida's new depth on the wing.