Acciari (upper body) won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets and is listed as day-to-day.

Acciari will sit out a second straight game due to this upper-body injury, which also kept him from playing Saturday against the Lightning. He won't have to wait long for his next chance to get back into the lineup, as the Blue Jackets and Panthers will face off again Tuesday. Sam Bennett should continue to center the second line in Acciari's absence.