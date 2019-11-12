Acciari (undisclosed) will suit up versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Katie Gaus of the Panthers' official site reports.

Acciari is back in the lineup following three games on the shelf due to his undisclosed issue. The center notched four goals in 14 games prior to getting hurt, including a pair of game winners. The Rhode Island native is still looking for his first assist of the season, which could be hard to come by on the fourth line with Dryden Hunt and Colton Sceviour.