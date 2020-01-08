Play

Acciari scored his 15th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Having already topped his career-highs in both goals and points, Acciari is looking to score more this season than in his entire 180-game career. He had only 17 goals heading into this season, but has shown off his offensive skill playing with Brett Connolly and Vincent Trocheck on the second line.

