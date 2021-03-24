Acciari collected two assists and three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Chicago. He also dished out a pair of hits and won a dominant 77.3 percent (17-of-22) of his faceoffs.

Acciari displayed some nifty stickhandling in tight before dishing across the crease to Anton Stralman for Florida's first goal midway through the second period. He also set up Alexander Wennberg's power-play tally in the closing minutes of regulation. Acciari has eight points (three goals, five assists) on the year, with all of them coming over his last 10 games.