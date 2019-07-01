Acciari (chest) inked a three-year, $5 million contract with the Panthers on Monday, Joe Haggerty of NBCSportsBoston.com reports.

Acciari spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bruins, totaling 18 goals and 31 points while racking up 505 hits in 180 games. The 28-year-old forward will add some grit to the Panthers' bottom six, but he won't produce enough offense to warrant consideration in most fantasy settings. Acciari played through a broken sternum during Boston's playoff run, but he should be ready for training camp.