Panthers' Noel Acciari: Skating with new club
Acciari (chest) took part in a pre-camp skate with his new Florida teammates Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Acciari take advantage of early opportunities to link up with his new teammates, having signed with Florida from Boston during the offseason. The center registered 14 points in 72 games for the Bruins while averaging 12:59 of ice time. The Rhode Island native figures to see a similar workload in a bottom-six role with the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.