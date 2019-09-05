Acciari (chest) took part in a pre-camp skate with his new Florida teammates Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Acciari take advantage of early opportunities to link up with his new teammates, having signed with Florida from Boston during the offseason. The center registered 14 points in 72 games for the Bruins while averaging 12:59 of ice time. The Rhode Island native figures to see a similar workload in a bottom-six role with the Panthers.