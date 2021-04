Acciari scored a goal on five shots and handed out three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit.

Acciari knotted the game at 1-1 with 8:05 left in the first period, cleaning up an errant Carter Verhaeghe wraparound attempt. The goal, Acciari's first since his March 6 hat trick, snapped a 13-game drought for the 29-year-old.