Acciari looks to have solidified a spot as the fourth line center, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Head coach Joel Quenneville is close to having his game lineup ready for the team's season opener on Sunday and Acciari looks to have locked in the fourth line-center role. Despite breaking out with his first 20-goal season last year, Acciari will not be back as a top-six winger to start the season. He will likely be flanked by Brett Connolly on the right and Panthers newcomer Ryan Lomberg on the left.