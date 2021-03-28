Acciari provided two assists, three shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Acciari set up both of Carter Verhaeghe's first-period tallies, the latter coming on the power play. Saturday was the second time in three games Acciari put up a pair of assists. He's filled in a top-six role with Aleksander Barkov (lower body) out. For the year, the 29-year-old Acciari has 10 points, 41 shots, 55 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 26 appearances.