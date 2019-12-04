Panthers' Noel Acciari: Throws the body
Acciari collected five hits and a block in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Acciari was the only Panther with more than two hits in the game, as Florida was outhit 30-12 by the Minnesota Wild. With five goals and seven points in 24 games, Acciari is on pace for his best offensive season after tallying a career-high 14 points last season with the Boston Bruins.
