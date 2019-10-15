Panthers' Noel Acciari: Tips home game-winner
Acciardi scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Devils.
The fourth-line center planted himself in front of the net and tipped home MacKenzie Weegar's point shot midway through the third period to complete the Panthers' comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Acciardi now has two points, both goals, through six games to begin the season.
