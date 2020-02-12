Panthers' Noel Acciari: Two-point night Tuesday
Acciardi scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
The Panthers' makeshift fourth line of Acciardi between two converted blueliners in Mike Matheson and Mark Pysyk came through with another huge effort, as the trio combined for three goals and eight points on the night. Acciardi scored on his only shot Tuesday, continuing his astounding puck luck -- the 28-year-old came into this season with a career high of 10 goals, but he now has 19 (with only four helpers) through 53 games in 2019-20 thanks to a shooting percentage of 24.4 percent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.