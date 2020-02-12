Acciardi scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The Panthers' makeshift fourth line of Acciardi between two converted blueliners in Mike Matheson and Mark Pysyk came through with another huge effort, as the trio combined for three goals and eight points on the night. Acciardi scored on his only shot Tuesday, continuing his astounding puck luck -- the 28-year-old came into this season with a career high of 10 goals, but he now has 19 (with only four helpers) through 53 games in 2019-20 thanks to a shooting percentage of 24.4 percent.