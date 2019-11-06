Acciari (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Washington on Thursday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Acciari has already scored four goals this year and is on pace to blow his career-best 10 from 2017-18 out of the water. Once given the all-clear, the Rhode Island native figures to slot into a bottom-six role, though he could push for more minutes throughout the season.