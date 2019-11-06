Panthers' Noel Acciari: Unavailable against Capitals
Acciari (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup versus Washington on Thursday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Acciari has already scored four goals this year and is on pace to blow his career-best 10 from 2017-18 out of the water. Once given the all-clear, the Rhode Island native figures to slot into a bottom-six role, though he could push for more minutes throughout the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.