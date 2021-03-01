Acciari (upper body) will be in action against the Hurricanes on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Anthony Duclair (undisclosed) set to miss some time, Acciari will be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop and slot into a fourth-line role. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old winger has yet to register a point despite averaging 14:37 of ice time in 12 games. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on significant offensive production from Acciari moving forward.