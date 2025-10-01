Foote was placed on waivers by Florida on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Foote's demotion will open the door for Tyler Motte to turn his PTO into a full NHL contract, though that's far from a guarantee. For his part, the 24-year-old Foote managed just one helper in seven regular-season appearances for the Devils last year. The Denver native should earn a call-up at some point during the upcoming campaign but is unlikely to become a full-time NHL player.