Panthers' Nolan Foote: On waivers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foote was placed on waivers by Florida on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Foote's demotion will open the door for Tyler Motte to turn his PTO into a full NHL contract, though that's far from a guarantee. For his part, the 24-year-old Foote managed just one helper in seven regular-season appearances for the Devils last year. The Denver native should earn a call-up at some point during the upcoming campaign but is unlikely to become a full-time NHL player.