Foote has been recalled from AHL Charlotte by the Panthers, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports Sunday.

Foote hasn't seen any time with the NHL club yet this season, optioned at the start of the year to the AHL. With the Panthers battling a long list of injury issues up front, he'll likely serve as the 13th forward on the team's western road swing, starting Sunday against the Kraken. Foote has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 54 AHL games on the season.