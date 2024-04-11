Ekman-Larsson (rest) will draw back into the lineup for Thursday's game versus Columbus.
Ekman-Larsson was given the night off to rest Tuesday against Ottawa, but he'll return to a prominent role against the Blue Jackets, skating on the top pairing and second power-play unit. He's collected 30 points, 11 of which have come on the power play, through 78 contests this season.
