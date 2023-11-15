Ekman-Larsson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson set up Sam Reinhart's second-period tally. Over his last six games, Ekman-Larsson has erupted for three goals and four assists, including three power-play points. The defenseman has 10 points, 29 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests overall. His offense is being propped up by a 13.8 shooting percentage that is a virtual guarantee to drop as the season progresses.