Ekman-Larsson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Ekman-Larsson set up Sam Reinhart's second-period tally. Over his last six games, Ekman-Larsson has erupted for three goals and four assists, including three power-play points. The defenseman has 10 points, 29 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests overall. His offense is being propped up by a 13.8 shooting percentage that is a virtual guarantee to drop as the season progresses.
More News
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Tally, helper in overtime win•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Scores power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Picks up first point with Florida•