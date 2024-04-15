Ekman-Larsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekman-Larsson could avoid missing any game action after having been forced to leave Saturday's meeting with the Sabres after just 3:04 of ice time. The blueliner hasn't scored a goal since Jan. 27 versus the Islanders, a stretch of 31 games without bending the twine. During that stretch, Ekman-Larsson managed 43 shots, seven assists and 56 hits while averaging 17:41 of ice time.