Ekman-Larsson registered two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Ekman-Larssson helped out on first-period tallies by Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksander Barkov. This was Ekman-Larsson's first multi-point effort since Nov. 12, but the veteran defenseman has two goals and three assists across his last eight outings. He's up to 16 points, 50 shots on net, 22 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 30 appearances. If Aaron Ekblad (lower body) misses additional time, Ekman-Larsson will likely be the Panthers' preferred fill-in on the top pairing.