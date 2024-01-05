Ekman-Larsson posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

He's earned three helpers over the last three games, including two on the power play. Ekman-Larsson continues to see time on the second power-play unit despite his third-pairing role at even strength. For the season, he's produced 19 points, 60 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 28 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 37 outings. He needs just three more points to match his production from 54 games with the Canucks last season.