Ekman-Larsson was able to close out a 12-game pointless streak with an assist against the Rangers on Monday.

Despite the recent slump, Ekman-Larsson remains on track to reach the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with the Coyotes. Even with the helper, the blueliner still hasn't scored in 13 consecutive contests as he tries to snag that elusive 10th goal of his campaign.