Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) should be fine for Thursday's game versus Detroit, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekman-Larsson has a goal, three points and six PIM in eight contests this season. He left Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston after absorbing a high check from Charlie McAvoy, but it seems Ekman-Larsson will avoid missing a full game due to the incident.
