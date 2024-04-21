Ekman-Larsson (upper body) will return to action in Game 1 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekman-Larsson sat out Tuesday's regular-season finale after leaving Florida's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo on April 13. He produced nine goals, 32 points, 123 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and 105 hits in 80 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Ekman-Larsson has chipped in eight points (two goals, six assists) in 25 career playoff outings.
