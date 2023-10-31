Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will be evaluated tomorrow after suffering an injury Monday against Boston, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Ekman-Larsson took a high check from Charlie McAvoy in the third period and exited the game. Prior to the injury, Ekman-Larsson logged 20:22 of ice time and put four shots on goal. Florida's next game is Thursday against Detroit.