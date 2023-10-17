Ekman-Larsson registered a goal in Monday's 4-3 win against the Devils.

Ekman-Larsson ended up with a shot on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in his 25:19 of ice time across 34 shifts. OEL is skating on the top defensive pairing with Gustav Forsling, at least until Aaron Ekblad (shoulder) and Brandon Montour (shoulder) are healthy enough to return around the holidays.