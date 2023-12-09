Ekman-Larsson supplied a goal in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

Ekman-Larsson has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four games, providing two goals and three points over that span. Through 26 contests this season, he has seven goals and 14 points. While he's likely to continue to be a noteworthy defenseman from an offensive standpoint, the 32-year-old has seen a drop in his power-play use since Brandon Montour returned from a shoulder injury. Ekman-Larsson averaged 3:38 of ice time with the man advantage over his first 16 contests while Montour was unavailable, but from Nov. 17-Decd. 6 with Montour in the lineup, that's dipped to 2:12. Ekman-Larsson's fantasy value has diminished somewhat as a result, but it hasn't fallen off a cliff.