Ekman-Larsson will be rested against the Senators on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Uvis Balinskis will replace Ekman-Larsson in the lineup against Ottawa. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ekman-Larsson, who's picked up 30 points through 78 contests this campaign, back in the lineup against Columbus on Thursday.
