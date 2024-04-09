Share Video

Ekman-Larsson will be rested against the Senators on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Uvis Balinskis will replace Ekman-Larsson in the lineup against Ottawa. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ekman-Larsson, who's picked up 30 points through 78 contests this campaign, back in the lineup against Columbus on Thursday.

