Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Ekman-Larsson's third-period goal brought the Panthers within one, but they couldn't tie the game. It was his second goal of the postseason and his second point in five games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The veteran defenseman has six points, 25 shots on net, 57 hits, 18 blocked shots, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 22 playoff outings in a bottom-four role.