Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on two shots in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Ekman-Larsson got the Panthers on the board with a shot from the point to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-1. In his first season with the Panthers, the Swedish defenseman has recorded two goals and four points in 10 games. Ekman-Larsson should continue to play on the top defensive pairing and top power-play unit for the time being.
