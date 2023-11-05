Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on two shots in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Ekman-Larsson got the Panthers on the board with a shot from the point to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-1. In his first season with the Panthers, the Swedish defenseman has recorded two goals and four points in 10 games. Ekman-Larsson should continue to play on the top defensive pairing and top power-play unit for the time being.