Ekman-Larsson agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Florida on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ekman-Larsson will be making significantly less than the $8.25 million he was expected to earn before the Cancuks bought out his contract. If the veteran blueliner can earn a spot with one of the power-play units, he could get back over the 30-point mark for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with Arizona. For fantasy players, Ekman-Larsson figures to be a high-risk, high-reward option given the uncertainty of which version of him you will be getting.