Ekman-Larsson (upper body) won't return to Saturday's tilt versus the Sabres.

Ekman-Larsson logged just 3:04 of ice time in the contest. The Panthers have just one regular-season game left -- Tuesday at home versus the Maple Leafs -- so there's a very real chance the 32-year-old will be held out of that outing to rest up ahead of the playoffs. If he sits out, Josh Mahura or Tobias Bjornfot could enter the lineup.