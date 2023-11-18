Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The returns of Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad sent Ekman-Larsson to the third pairing -- he saw a season-low 17:59 of ice time. He still saw 4:52 of power-play time over four Ducks penalties, so the 32-year-old has a path to scoring success in the short term. He's posted four goals and four helpers over nine outings in November, and he's at five goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 games overall.