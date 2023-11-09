Ekman-Larsson scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Ekman-Larsson tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker, and he also helped out on Even Rodrigues' equalizer in the third. The 32-year-old Ekman-Larsson has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, posting four points in that span. For the season, he's up to three goals, four helpers, 27 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 12 contests.