Ekman-Larsson collected two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He helped set up Matthew Tkachuk's tally just 47 seconds into the first period before also having a hand in a Sam Reinhart goal late in the second. Ekman-Larsson hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Jan. 26, and his goal drought stan ds at 30 games. On the season, the veteran blueliner has managed nine goals and 32 points in 79 contests.