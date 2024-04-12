Ekman-Larsson collected two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
He helped set up Matthew Tkachuk's tally just 47 seconds into the first period before also having a hand in a Sam Reinhart goal late in the second. Ekman-Larsson hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Jan. 26, and his goal drought stan ds at 30 games. On the season, the veteran blueliner has managed nine goals and 32 points in 79 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Back in action•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Resting against Ottawa•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ends pointless streak•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two PP helpers Friday•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Draws power-play assist•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Dishes pair of assists•