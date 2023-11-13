Ekman-Larsson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The veteran defenseman opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the first period, creeping in off the blue line to take a feed from Sam Reinhart and tap the puck into a wide-open cage. Ekman-Larsson has three goals and six points over the last five games, and on the season the 32-year-old former Coyote and Canuck has four goals and nine points in his first 14 games as a Panther. He led all Florida defensemen in power-play time Sunday, but with Brandon Montour (shoulder) close to making his season debut, Ekman-Larsson's role on the man advantage figures to shrink in the near future.