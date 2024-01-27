Ekman-Larsson collected two power-play assists in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

The performance on the power play was even more impressive considering the veteran blueliner only saw 29 seconds of ice time with the man advantage. He hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 30, and since Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour returned from injuries in mid-November, Ekman-Larsson has four goals and 14 points in 32 games while adding 43 shots on net, 38 PIM, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-7 rating -- decent all-around numbers, but not ones worth a roster spot in shallower fantasy formats.