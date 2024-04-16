Ekman-Larsson (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's regular-season finale, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Ekman-Larsson is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so there's a chance he'll be ready for Game 1 of Florida's upcoming first-round playoff series. He's picked up 32 points, 123 shots and 105 hits through 80 games in a bottom-four role this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Day-to-day ahead of finale•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Back in action•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Resting against Ottawa•
-
Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Ends pointless streak•