The Panthers assigned Tippett to their taxi squad Thursday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Florida needed to open up a roster spot for Markus Nutivaara, so Tippett will head to the taxi squad for the time being. The 21-year-old winger has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating through three games this campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Looking to lock down roster spot•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Headlines roster additions•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Sparkling in AHL•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Sent to AHL Springfield•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Shows off offensive skill•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Tormenting OHL goaltenders•